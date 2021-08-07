National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.90

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

