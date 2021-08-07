National Bank Financial Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.73.

Shares of TOY opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

