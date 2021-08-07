National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$1.67 on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.72.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

