National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.40.
Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$1.67 on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.72.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.