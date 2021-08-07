Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

