Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Natus Medical updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

