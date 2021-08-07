Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Natus Medical updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 87,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,332. The stock has a market cap of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

