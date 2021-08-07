NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.82) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.22. The firm has a market cap of £24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last ninety days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

