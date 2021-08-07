Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

