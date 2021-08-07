NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

