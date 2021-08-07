Neblio Market Cap Reaches $22.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and $1.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,121,253 coins and its circulating supply is 17,748,144 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

