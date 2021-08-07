Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.