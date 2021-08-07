Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
