Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $89.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.