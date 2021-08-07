New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

