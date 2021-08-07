New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

LHCG stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.