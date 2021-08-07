New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 5,200 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.21 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

