New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

