New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.30 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

