New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

