New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

