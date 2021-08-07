New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.45 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

