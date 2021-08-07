Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.