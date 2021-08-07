News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.72 on Friday. News has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About News
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.