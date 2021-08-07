News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.72 on Friday. News has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.