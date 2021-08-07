NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

