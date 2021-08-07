NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

