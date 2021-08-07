NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

TSE:NFI traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2669078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

