NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $198,605.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.73 or 0.00891614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00100510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042293 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

