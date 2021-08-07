NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 563,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.