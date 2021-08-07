NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NICE traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.18. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

