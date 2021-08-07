Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.