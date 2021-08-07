Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 134,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

