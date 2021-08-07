Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Nick Scali’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.47.

Get Nick Scali alerts:

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, bedroom furniture, mattresses and bases, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.