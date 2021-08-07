Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Nick Scali’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.47.
About Nick Scali
