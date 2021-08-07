Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,733,000 after acquiring an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,315,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,928,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

