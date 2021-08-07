Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 197,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,876. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

