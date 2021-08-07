Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

