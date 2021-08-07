NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

