NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS.

NI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

