NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NMI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.