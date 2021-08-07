Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 19,933,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,764,160. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Nokia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.