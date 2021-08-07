Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

