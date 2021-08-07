Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $163,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 173,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.