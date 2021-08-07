Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $752,077.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00004445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00132915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00159516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.86 or 0.99968489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00812375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

