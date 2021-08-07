Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 50% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00130799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.48 or 1.00225285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.68 or 0.00801072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.