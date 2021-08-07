Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NOG opened at $17.19 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

