Northern Trust Corp Acquires 21,991 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Motus GI were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Motus GI Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

