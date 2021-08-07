Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,192 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of RiceBran Technologies worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.