Northern Trust Corp Buys 602 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.