Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 343.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Predictive Oncology were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Predictive Oncology Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

