Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HJLI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Duhay bought 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,092 shares of company stock worth $88,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

