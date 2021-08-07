Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

