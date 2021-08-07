Northern Trust Corp Takes $41,000 Position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

