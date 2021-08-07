Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Novavax stock traded down $46.31 on Friday, reaching $189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.25.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

